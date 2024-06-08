'Don't carry so much grudge...,' Kangana Ranaut pens note after slap controversy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is currently in the news for a slap incident which occurred with her at Chandigarh airport. The actress was allegedly slapped by a CISF officer during a security check-in at the airport when she was leaving for New Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. However, now the actress and BJP MP has penned a lengthy note in regards to this.

Kangana Ranaut took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote, "Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminals' strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land."

She further added, "Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone’s intimate zone, without their permission touching their bodies and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that’s also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper into your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don’t carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself."

Kangana posted the video and revealed that she even asked the guard the reason behind the slap. To which the guard replied that she was a farmer protest supporter and was miffed with Kangana's take on the matter. "Hello, friends! I am getting several phone calls from the media and my well-wishers. Firstly I am safe and I am perfectly fine. The accident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during a security check. As soon as moved forward, the CISF security guard at the other cabin waited for me to pass by her and then she hit me in my face. She also abused me. When I asked her why she hit me then she said that she is a farmer protest supporter. I am safe but my concern is how are we going to handle the rise of terrorist and extremism in Punjab." said Kangana Ranaut.

Following the accusation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable Kulwinder Kaur has been suspended from the services. According to officials, an FIR has also been registered against her. Kangana won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She received 537,022 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, against Congress party's candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who got 462,267 votes.

