Shabana Azmi backs Kangana Ranaut on slap row, says 'I've no love lost for her, but...'

Legendary actress Shabana Azmi, who has always been vocal on many social political and other issues, has recently opened on Kangana Ranaut's slap row. Kangana was allegedly slapped and abused at Chandigarh airport while she was boarding a flight to New Delhi. The incident sparked much attention on news channel and social media after the actress shared a video on Instagram claiming that she was attacked by a lady CISF personnel, however, she also mentioned that she is safe. Now, Shabana has reacted to the incident and shared a post on X (formerly Twitter).

She wrote, ''I have no love lost for Kangana Ranaut. But I can't find myself joining this chorus of celebrating 'the slap'. If security personnel start taking the law into their hands, none of us can be safe.''

See the post:

Shabana's husband Javed Akhtar and Kangana have been at loggerheads since Kangana made remarks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death in an interview with a news channel where she allegedly tarnished the reputation of the legendary lyricist. Later, Kangana also filed a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar, alleging insult to modesty.

Before Shabana, singer Mika Singh also came out in support of Kangana and shared a long post on Instagram. ''We as punjabi/ Sikh community has made respect all around the world by our sewa and as saviour. It’s disheartening to hear about the airport episode that took place with Kangana Ranaut. The CISF constable was on duty at the airport and it is her job to ensure the safety of people around. It is sad that she thought it was okay to assault a passenger at the airport due to her personal anger about another situation. She should’ve show her anger outside at the airport in civil dress. But this is not the way to outburst your emotions. This act of hers will now affect other Punjabi ladies and they might get suspended from their jobs just because of the mistake made by one,'' he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kangana won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She received 537,022 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, against Congress party's candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who got 462,267 votes.

