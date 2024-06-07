Mika Singh condemns attack on Kangana by lady CISF officer, says her act 'will now affect other Punjabi'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kangana Ranaut won Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat.

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut, who was allegedly slapped at Chandigarh airport by a female CISF officer. On Friday, Mika took to his Instagram account and shared a post in support of the actress and penned down a long note. ''We as punjabi/ Sikh community has made respect all around the world by our sewa and as saviour. It’s disheartening to hear about the airport episode that took place with Kangana Ranaut. The CISF constable was on duty at the airport and it is her job to ensure the safety of people around. It is sad that she thought it was okay to assault a passenger at the airport due to her personal anger about another situation. She should’ve show her anger outside at the airport in civil dress. But this is not the way to outburst your emotions. This act of hers will now affect other Punjabi ladies and they might get suspended from their jobs just because of the mistake made by one.''

See the post:

Earlier today, TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee also slammed the section supporting the CISF officer and said that endorsing such behaviour sets a dangerous precedent. She also said, ''We must collectively condemn this act and ensure that those in positions of power are held accountable.''

After the incident, Kangana also posted a video on the platform explaining what actually happened at the airport. She also shared a post in the Stories section slamming Bollywood celebs not taking a stand for her. However, she later deleted the post.

Meanwhile, Kangana won the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi seat on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. She received 537,022 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, against Congress party's candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who got 462,267 votes.

