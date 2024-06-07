Karnataka government bans release and broadcast of Annu Kapoor-starrer 'Hamare Baarah'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Humare Baarah is slated to release in cinemas today.

The Congress party-led Karnataka government has banned the release and broadcast of the upcoming film titled Humare Baarah in the state for two weeks or until further notice. The state government has alleged that the release of Humare Baarah would create communal tension and the authorities have made this decision after considering requests from several minority organisations and delegations and after watching the trailer. The decision taken is in accordance with the Karnataka Cinema Regulations Act, 1964 under Sections 15(1) and 15(5).

On the other hand, Bombay High Court has given permission for the release of the film in Maharashtra. The permission is given to the filmmakers on the condition of removing two objectionable dialogues from the film. Two days ago, the Bombay High Court had put a stay on the release of this film. The movie is releasing in cinemas today, June 7, worldwide.

While talking about the film during a media interaction, Annu Kapoor said, “Working on Humare Baraah has been an incredible journey for me. The film delves into some complex and sensitive topics, and I believe the new title aligns better with our storytelling. I’m excited for audiences to experience the heart and soul of this project on June 7."

Hamare Baarah, which explores the theme of overpopulation, has garnered attention for its bold narrative and thought-provoking themes. Starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, it has captured the public imagination and anticipation. The imposition of the stay had raised serious concerns among the producers, who had invested significantly in the film's production and distribution.

This legal obstacle emerged following a petition filed by specific religious community activists, challenging the film's release. Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, RaviS Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh, and directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Hamare Baarah' promises to deliver a compelling narrative, shedding light on a pressing social issue.

