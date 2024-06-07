Bad Cop: Trailer of Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap-starrer UNVEILED, series to premiere on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Bad Cop will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar.

The much-awaited trailer of Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap-starrer is finally out. As per the trailer, Anurag is seen as a gangster while Gulshan is seen in a double role. Apart from these two, the series also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in key roles. The series is directed by Aditya Datt and is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on June 21. ''Yeh toh bas ABCD tha! Karan Arjun ayenge 21st June ko T for twist leke,'' Hotstar wrote in the caption along with the trailer.

Speaking about playing double role in Bad Copy, Gulshan said, ''Bad Cop is a thrilling story that doesn’t pretend to be anything else but entertaining. What drew me the most to the script was the character/s I had to play. Karan and Arjun are identical twins with very different personalities and, moreover, one is a cop and the other a crook. A huge twist intertwines their destiny, and I think the most challenging aspect of playing the characters started from there because I had to do a lot of action scenes, which I’d admit wasn’t easy at all.''

The official synopsis of the series reads, ''Gulshan Devaiah swiftly steps into the double role of twins Karan & Arjun, who are polar opposites and choose a path of their own. Karan, a power-packed cop and Arjun, a witty thief find their fates intertwined in the most unexpected way, altering the course of their lives forever. Anurag Kashyap effortlessly essays the role of the deadly, manipulative and lethal, Kazbe Mama, leaving us wanting for more. A righteous cop, Harleen Sethi takes on the role of Devika. Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita star in significant roles in this thriller.''

Anurag Kashyap also talked about his role in Bad Cop and said, ''Kazbe mama is a one of a kind villain. His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films. Kazbe is powerful, hard-hitting and I drew traits from many of the negative characters that I had created, to prepare for this role. Fremantle India and Aditya are great collaborators and this show has brought to light a very different side of me.''

Bad Cop is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21.

