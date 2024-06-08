Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryans drastic transformation leaves fans amazed, call it 'incredible'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has made way for himself in Bollywood and has emerged as the actor whose dashing personality and killer smiler make millions of people lose their hearts. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor who is all geared up for his upcoming film Chandu Champion is making netizens go gaga with his insane transformation picture.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram picture to share his transformation picture and wrote in the caption, "From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast’, it’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further instilled the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible...Pehle mummy kehti thi, ‘beta gym jao’ lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, ‘beta gym se vapas aa jao.”

Fans took to the comment section to appreciate his dedication and determination for his role. One user wrote, "Jokes Apart, The transformation is insane". Another user wrote, "Insane! So proud of you". "Ohh man .. super", wrote the third user.

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece.

