Bobby to Murder Mubarak: 5 films proving Dimple Kapadia's acting prowess | Birthday Special

Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia has time and again stunned her fans with her performances in various Hindi films from the era of the '70s and '80s. The veteran actress continues to stay relevant even today in roles that illustrate the scope of her creativity. As the actress turns 67 this year, here are some of her memorable roles in films that stood out and made her win various awards and appreciation from the audience for her performance.

1. Bobby

Bobby tells the story of Raja, the son of a rich Hindu businessman, who falls in love with Bobby, a poor Catholic girl. Though their families try to keep them away from each other, they strive to be together. Directed by Raj Kapoor, the film features Raj Kapoor, Pran and Prem Chopra.

2. Krantiveer

Krantiveer is the story of Pratap, a juvenile gambler, who ends up in Mumbai where he gets adopted by Laxminath, a landlord. However, when Laxminath is murdered, Pratap vows to avenge him. Directed by Mehul Kumar, the film stars Nana Patekar, Mamta Kulkarni, Paresh Rawal and Danny Denzongpa.

3. Tenet

Tenet is the story of a CIA operative, known as the Protagonist, who must save the world. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film stars Elizabeth Debicki, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh and Aaron Taylor-Johnson among others.

4. Pathaan

Pathaan is the story of a Pakistani general who hires a private terror outfit to conduct attacks in India while Pathaan, an Indian secret agent, is on a mission to form a special unit. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, John Abraham and Nikhat Khan among others.

5. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the story of Aryan who cannot find his ideal partner. He meets Sifra on a trip to the USA and falls in love with her, only to discover later that it is an impossible love affair. Directed by Amit Joshim Aradhana Sah, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Ashish Verma among others.

