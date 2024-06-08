'Mere bachpan ka hero...', Sunny Deol's new summer look sparks excitement among fans | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol's new summer look

The iconic action hero of Bollywood Sunny Deol no matter what makes his fans swoon for him despite his age. His ‘Tarikh Pe Tarikh’ and 'Dhhai Kilo Ka Haath' dialogues are extremely popular among movie buffs. Sunny Paaji made his debut in the Hindi cinema with the 1983 flick Betaab, which was a romantic drama. Following this, he went on to star in several films, mainly in the action genre all through the '80s and '90s. His 2001 film Gadar remains one of the biggest successes of the Hindi film industry. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share his new summer look with his fans.

In the reel, he can be seen sharp and sophisticated, sporting a neatly trimmed beard, a hat and sunglasses. In another, he is also seen wearing spectacles. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "Hindustan Zindabad Tha Zindabad hai...Aur Zindabad Rahega...Dropping some new look Rizz. NewLook Summer." Fans flooded the comment section seeing his new look. One user wrote, "Fan of Sunny Deol respect button." Another user wrote, Mere bachpan ka hero." "You are a real Hero", wrote the third user.

Sunny Deol's recent film Gadar 2 shattered multiple records at the box office. The film is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and also stars Ameesha Patel in the titular role. After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is busy with several new projects. One such project is Aamir Khan Productions' Lahore 1947, which will also star Vicky Kaushal, Mithun Chakraborty, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi in key roles. However, fans of Sunny Deol are also eagerly waiting for him to make his OTT debut soon.

Apart from Lahore 1947, the actor has several big projects in the pipeline including Border 2, Vivek Chauhan's directorial Baap, and Apne 2 among others. He will also be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana.

