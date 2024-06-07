John Abraham's Vedaa locks release date, to clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Abraham's Vedaa will clash with Allu Arjun's film on Independence Day.

John Abraham-starrer Vedaa, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 12, is not postponed by nearly a month. Nikkhil Advani, director of the film, on Friday shared a poster of the upcoming actioner mentioning the new release date, which is August 15, 2024. Vedaa will not be clashing with one of the most-awaited flicks of 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. ''This Independence Day, woh aa rahe hain… Insaaf ki jung ladne! #Vedaa releasing in cinemas on 15th August,'' Nikkhil wrote along with the new poster on Instagram.

Take a look

Apart from John, Vedaa also stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. This is the second time John Abraham has collaborated with director Nikkhil Advani and ZEE Studios after Batla House (2019).

The teaser of the film was unveiled by its makers last month, which featured high-octane power-packed action sequences. Nikkhil once talking about Vedaa said that it is not just a film, it is inspired from real life events and is a reflection of our society

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Just like the first part, Sukumar is responsible for directing this one as well. Srikant Visa has co-written the story of the film with him. The second film will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

Also Read: Bad Cop: Trailer of Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap-starrer UNVEILED, series to premiere on THIS date

Also Read: Mika Singh condemns attack on Kangana by lady CISF officer, says her act 'will now affect other Punjabi'