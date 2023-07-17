Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer gets preponed, to hit big screen on THIS date now

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Merry Christmas' new poster

The makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer on Monday announced the preponement of the film. The film is now releasing eight days earlier than its scheduled release date. Tips Films official took to its social media handles to share the announcement and revealed that the film will now hit the big screens on December 15. It was earlier slated to release in cinemas on December 23. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who is known for helming blockbusters like Badlapur and Andhadhun.

In the post, the makers mentioned that they have decided to cut short the wait for the ''Christmas cheer.'' ''#MerryChristmas releasing in theatres near you ON 15th DECEMBER 2023,'' the makers wrote in the caption.

The post also features a new poster of the film showcasing the lead cast along with a popular Yellow-Black taxi car, used predominately in Mumbai. It also shows a few night shots of popular places in Mumbai like the Regal Cinema of Mumbai and Jupiter Bakery.

A catchphrase is also highlighting in the new poster, saying ''Raat Jitni Sangeen Hogi, Subah Utni Rangeen Hogi (Morning will be as colourful as much night are felonious).''

Apart from Katrina and Vijay, Merry Christmas also features Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Tinnu Anand, Aditi Govitrikar and Vinay Pathak in important roles.

Apart from Merry Christmas, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, releasing on September 7. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif last appeared in Phone Bhoot, also featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

