CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bowl first against Chennai; drop Mayank Markande

CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings suffered two consecutive losses against Lucknow Super Gitans to slip to sixth position in the points table and RCB halted Sunrisers Hyderabad's dream run in their last game.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2024 19:07 IST
CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score

Chennai Super Kings are set to host high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening. Both teams are entering this mega fixture with defeats in their last respective games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai suffered two heavy defeats against Lucknow Super Giants in their last two games and now find themselves in the sixth position in the points table with four wins in eight games. Pat Cummins' Hyderabad witnessed their winning run halted by bottom-placed RCB in the last game and are looking for another win over CSK to maintain their place in the top-four position.

Live Score

 

Live updates :CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score and Match Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 28, 2024 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: Toss

    Captain Pat Cummins wins the toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bowl first at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

    Mayank Markande misses out for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

     

     

  • Apr 28, 2024 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SRH vs CSK IPL 2024: Last meeting

    In the first leg fixture at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded an easy six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

    Batting first, Chennai Super Kings scored a total of 165/5 with Shivam Dube top-scoring with 45 runs off just 24 balls. Then Abhishek Sharma's early carnage and a fifty from Aiden Markram helped SRH chase down the target with six wickets and 11 balls remaining.

  • Apr 28, 2024 6:20 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024: Head-to-Head RECORD

    Despite a heavy loss in their last meeting, Chennai Super Kings dominate a head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

    Matches CSK Won SRH Won NR
    20 14 6 0

     

  • Apr 28, 2024 6:09 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024: Kick-off at 7:30 pm

  • Apr 28, 2024 6:09 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Match 46 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 game at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

    The defending champions Chennai Super Kings are hosting neighbours Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of the season. 

    Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a dominant win in the first-leg fixture at home against Chennai earlier this season and are favourites to clinch two more points in the reverse fixture today.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 46th T20 match

    Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

    Date & Time: Sunday, April 28 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App (for free)

