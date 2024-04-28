CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bowl first against Chennai; drop Mayank Markande

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score

CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Chennai Super Kings are set to host high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday evening. Both teams are entering this mega fixture with defeats in their last respective games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai suffered two heavy defeats against Lucknow Super Giants in their last two games and now find themselves in the sixth position in the points table with four wins in eight games. Pat Cummins' Hyderabad witnessed their winning run halted by bottom-placed RCB in the last game and are looking for another win over CSK to maintain their place in the top-four position.