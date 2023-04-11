Akanksha Dubey Death Case: Bhojpuri actress' family seeks CBI investigation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Akanksha Dubey Death Case

Akanksha Dubey Death Case: A CBI probe has been demanded by the family members of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead inside a hotel room in the Sarnath area of Varanasi on March 26. Recently, police arrested singer Samar Singh from Ghaziabad. He has been accused of abetment to suicide and was on the lookout. Akanksha was found hanging from a fan with a piece of cloth and it was reported that she died by suicide.

However, Akanksha family has some different claims to make. Speaking to ANI, lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi said, "I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. Akanksha's family members have demanded a CBI probe as they no longer trust the Varanasi Police. According to Akanksha's mother, singer Samar Singh used to harass Akanksha. Akanksha's family members believe that their daughter was murdered."

Reports claimed that Akanksha and Samar were in live-in relationship. While Singh has been arrested, the search is on for the second accused in the case, Sanjay Singh. Ghaziabad SP stated that Samar Singh was arrested at 12 midnight by a team that arrived from Banaras. Samar Singh was hiding in a society of Nandgram police station area. A case has been registered under 306. Currently, he is taken into custody.

Samar was hiding at a housing society in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension region. Ghaziabad and Varanasi Police collaborated to apprehend him. Akanksha was from the Bhadohi district. Notably, the Bhojpuri actress had an emotional breakdown on Instagram live just hours before her death.

On April 6, the court had issued non-bailable warrants (NBW) against Samar and Sanjay after they were accused of inciting violence.

Akanksha Dubey made her debut in the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla and has since appeared in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and other films.

