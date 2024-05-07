'They are from National School of Drama', Anupam Kher reacts to Ratna Pathak Shah's statement on acting school

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anupam Kher has reacted to Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah's statement on acting school

Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Naseeruddin Shah are the best actors in Hindi cinema. All three are veteran actors but there is a lot of difference in their political ideologies. Recently, Ratna had given a statement, in which she had described the acting school as a shop. Now Anupam Kher has reacted to his statement. It is noteworthy that Anupam also has his own acting school.

'Will she also call NSD a shop?', says Anupam

During an interview, Anupam was asked to react to Ratna Pathak's statement. Responding to this, he expressed his disagreement with Ratna. 'This is his own point of view. I was also watching Naseer Ji's interview, he was also saying something similar. Both of them themselves have studied at the National School of Drama, will they also call NSD a shop? Sometimes a person says something like this out of bitterness. It's not my job to justify what they think. If he thinks it is a shop then I have no problem with that," said Kher.

They should think again on this, says Anupam Kher

Anupam himself runs an acting school. He was inspired by this after seeing an actor, who was quite comfortable, but was nervous as soon as he came in front of the camera. After this, he laid the foundation of an acting school to bring spontaneity to new actors. Adding further on the matter, Anupam Kher said, "I thought that I should open an acting school, where I can teach acting to people. People say that this is a shop, but I think they should think again on this topic. Acting schools are preparing future artists. We have journalism schools and schools for the education of dentists. Does Ratna go to dentists who never went to school?"

When Anupam was asked whether there was any bitterness in their relationship due to differences in their ideologies. On this, the veteran actor said that he sees the goodness in people. Narrating an incident, Anupam said, "I remember when I bought my first car, I took it to Mehboob Studio. Naseer was present there in his car. I can never forget the warmth with which he spoke to me. 'Wow Anupam!' Hence I don't care what he (Naseeruddin) says about me, I will always remember his warm feelings."

