Met Gala 2024: 'Let me get this right coz its extremely important...', Sorry Alia but you still got it wrong!

Alia Bhatt makes big blunder at Met Gala 2024

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has marked her second appearance at Met Gala 2024. Alia chose a mint green floral print Sabyasachi saree for this year's edition of Met. Alia's outfit and style were all wonderful, and she carried her outfit well on the red carpet. But the actor made a big blunder while talking about her look. Now people have started noticing this mistake by the actor. Hence, let us know what blunder Alia Bhatt made this time.

Alia Bhatt does it again

Alia Bhatt had an exclusive conversation with Vogue. During this, she talked about the styling and specialties of her outfit and spoke about the hard work that was put in to create her Met Gala 2024 look. The actress expressed her views with a lot of stress and said that she wanted to present the figures accurately, but even after saying this, she presented the wrong figures. Alia Bhatt said during the conversation, 'All this is handcrafted. Let me get this right because the figures are very important for craftsmanship, 1905 man-hours have been taken to make this saree. However, this figure given by the actor was not correct.

Alia Bhatt and ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared a post on Instagram. In this post, Alia has shared several pictures from the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. Along with this, she wrote a long caption, in which she gave credit for her outfit to Sabyasachi and explained its details. It was written in this post that it took 1965 hours to make her saree. It has been created by 163 craftsmen and is completely handmade and hand embroidered. Apart from this, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared the procedure of how the saree was made and stated that it took 1965 hours to make the saree. Sadly, Alia Bhatt decreased 60 working hours from the whole procedure.

