Shah Rukh Khan along with Gauri Khan, Suhana and Abram reaches Mumbai's private airport | WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan has returned to Mumbai along with his family

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan has finally reached Mumbai. Their kids Suhana Khan and Abram were also spotted while they were leaving from Mumbai's private airport. The actor was discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital today itself. For the unversed, the Bollywood superstar was admitted to Ahmedabad's KD Hospital raising concerns around his health among fans. According to reports, the actor fell after suffering from a heat stroke after the Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL match on Tuesday.

ANI posted a video on their X profile where the superstar can be seen leaving with his family. However, the security team of Shah Rukh Khan has covered his face with an umbrella but Abram and Suhana were captured by the paparazzies as well.

Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani's Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja took to her X profile (earlier known as Twitter) to give SRK's health update. "To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," read her tweet. Shah Rukh Khan's ill health due to the heat waves has underscored the importance of taking precautions during extreme weather conditions. For those who don't know, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and his kids Suhana and Abram were present in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to support their team.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan recently delivered three blockbuster films: "Pathaan," "Jawan," and "Dunki." He has been busy with his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, which is gearing up for the finals. Additionally, King Khan is working on his upcoming film, "King," where he will portray a character with a grey-shaded role as a don. Suhana Khan will also mark her theatrical debut with this film, as her debut film The Archies was released on the OTT platform Netflix.

