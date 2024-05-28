India TV Sports Wrap on May 28: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV Rafael Nadal suffered a first-round exit at the French Open while former England captain Eoin Morgan has picked India as favourites for the T20 World Cup

Rafael Nadal suffered a first-round exit at the French Open after losing to Alexander Zverev. Nadal was non-commital on his retirement from the clay and was hopeful that he will return to the French Open. Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal too exited after a first-round defeat against Karen Khachanov. On the other hand, the former England captain Eoin Morgan has picked India as favourites for the T20 World Cup saying that they have the strongest squad and have depth too. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Rafael Nadal non-commital on French Open future after first-round exit

It was an emotional evening at the Roland Garros as Rafael Nadal suffered a heartbreaking 3-6, 6-7, 3-6 defeat against Alexander Zverev in the first round. Nadal remained non-commital on retirement as far as the French Open was concerned.

Joe Burns set to ply his trade for Italy after his brother's death

Former Australian batter Joe Burns, who last played for his country in 2020, is set to make a move to Italy and help them qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Burns in an Instagram post revealed that he lost his brother earlier this year and as a tribute to him, he will wear his jersey no 85.

Eoin Morgan picks India as favourites for T20 World Cup

Former England captain Eoin Morgan picked India as favourites for the T20 World Cup saying that the squad is really strong and has depth including variety of spin options to succeed in the Caribbean and the USA while picking Shivam Dube as the x-factor for the Men in Blue.

India A to play two red-ball matches against Australia A

India's tour of Australia for a five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy will be preceded by a couple of red-ball games between India A and Australia A starting October 31 in Mackay and November 7 in Melbourne. Before the first Test, India will have an intra-squad game at the WACA from November 15-17.

Major League Cricket gets List-A status from ICC

Following the International League T20, the USA's Major League Cricket has become the second T20 tournament by an Associate nation to get a List-A status. All the records and statistics for the players in the tournament will now be recorded in official T20 numbers.

Sumit Nagal suffers first-round exit as well

India's Sumit Nagal too exited after the first round in the French Open as he lost to Karen Khachanov 2-6, 0-6, 6-7.

BCCI receives around 3,000 applications for head coach post with fake names including Shah Rukh Khan, PM Narendra Modi

As per an Indian Express report, the BCCI has received around 3,000 fake applications for the head coach post for the Indian men's team, the deadline for which ended on May 27 at 6 PM. The fake applications were in names of Shah Rukh Khan, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah among others.

Canada, Oman and Namibia win their T20 World Cup warm-up matches

T20 World Cup warm-up matches began in Trinidad and Dallas on Monday, May 27. Canada beat Nepal in their fixture, Oman won against PNG and Namibia crossed the line against Uganda. Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Australia and Bangladesh will be in action on Day 2 of the warm-up matches.

Rinku Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said after T20 World Cup snub

Rinku Singh in an interview with a national daily revealed that he was naturally disappointed after the T20 World Cup snub as he missed out despite good performances for India, however, he knew that this time team combination was the reason. Rinku also recalled that skipper Rohit Sharma told him not to worry much with a T20 World Cup scheduled in a couple of years at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League record