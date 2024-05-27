Who is 'Pakistani Laurence Olivier' Talat Hussain? India-born actor who worked with Rekha, Jeetendra

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know about 'Pakistani Laurence Olivier' Talat Hussain

Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain is no more. Known as 'Pakistani Laurence Olivier', Hussain breathed his last on Sunday, May 26, at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has also confirmed his death through his X platform. Apart from being a brilliant actor, Talat Hussain also proved his mettle in the cricket field. The news of the demise of this veteran actor has shocked his fans. Talat Hussain was ill for a long time, due to which he was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi. But did you know that he was born in India? read further to about the actor.

Talat Hussain was born in Delhi

Let us tell you, that Talat, born on 18 September 1940, was a famous actor. Even though Talat Hussain was a Pakistani actor, he also had deep ties with India. Talat Hussain was born in the national capital Delhi, Undivided India. However, after the India-Pakistan partition, his family shifted to Karachi. He spread the magic of his acting not only in the Pakistani entertainment world but also in Bollywood films. He also worked with Rekha, Jaya Prada and Jeetendra in 'Sautan Ki Beti'. But that is not the only foreign film that we worked in.

Talat Hussain's filmography

Talat was known for his roles in critically acclaimed TV dramas and films. He is famous for his roles in "Aansoo," "Bandish," "Arjumand," "Des Pardes," "Eid Ka Zora," "Tariq Bin Ziyad," "Fanuni Latifi," "Hawain" and others. Talat Hussain got most fame from the serial 'Bandish'.

Apart from TV shows he also worked in several films. Apart from 'Sautan Ki Beti', he worked in the British television series Traffik (1989) and the British-Pakistani film Jinnah (1998). He also won an award for his supporting role in the Norwegian movie Import-Eksport.