Kriti Sanon completes 10 years in Bollywood, shares heartfelt post on Instagram | WATCH

Exactly 10 years ago, National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Heropanti'. Kriti won a lot of praise by playing the character of Dimpy in the film directed by Shabbir Khan. Today, not only this film but also Kriti has completed 10 years in the industry. The actor has shared an emotional post on social media on completing a decade in Bollywood. The Instagram video shows how desperate she was to become an actress, how hard she has worked to fulfil her dreams, and what it takes to climb the ladder to success.

'If I can.. So can you', Kriti Sanon

Along with the video, Kriti Sanon wrote in the caption, "It has been 10 years since I debuted in the Hindi film industry. The best and most magical decade of my life. It seems as if it was yesterday when I stepped on the film set for the first time and I felt like this was where I was meant to be."

Kriti Sanon further wrote, "I have learned a lot, grown up and evolved as an actor and a person. Met some lovely friends, and created beautiful equations and memories that will always bring a smile to my face. My Journey I am thankful to everyone who has been a part of it, supported me, shown confidence in me, taught me and walked with me for some distance."

On the work front

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She is now gearing up for the release of her first film as a producer. Kriti's home production Blue Butterfly Films, is releasing its first film on Netflix. Titled as Teen Patti, the film features Kajol and Kriti in lead roles. TV actor best known for his mythological role of Arjun in Sat Plus Mahabharat is making his Bollywood debut with Teen Patti.

