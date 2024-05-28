Gurmeet Ram Rahim acquitted in 22-year-old murder case by Punjab and Haryana High Court

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Ranjit Singh murder case: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others were acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the 22-year-old murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. The High Court issued the order in response to an appeal filed by Gurmeet Ram Rahim challenging his conviction.

In 2002, Ranjit Singh was shot dead, and in connection with this case, the Special CBI Court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim on October 18, 2021, sentencing him to life imprisonment. However, the Chandigarh High Court has now overturned the decision of the CBI court, acquitting five individuals, including the Dera chief.

What was the case?

The incident dates back to July 10, 2002, when Ranjit Singh, a member of the management committee at the time, was fatally shot. Following extensive investigations by the police, Ranjit Singh's son Jagseer Singh petitioned the High Court in 2003, seeking a CBI investigation due to dissatisfaction with the police probe. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the CBI. In October 2021, the CBI convicted five individuals, including Ram Rahim, in connection with the case.

Ram Rahim to remain in jail

Despite being acquitted in this 22-year-old murder case, Ram Rahim's release from jail is unlikely. He is currently serving sentences in multiple other cases. Notably, Ram Rahim has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two of his disciples. Apart from this, Ram Rahim has also been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Chhatrapati murder case. Consequently, he will continue to serve his sentences in these cases, preventing his immediate release from jail.

