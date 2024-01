Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria prison in Rohtak district, has been granted 50-day parole.

More details are awaited in this regard. This is a developing story.

