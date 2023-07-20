Haryana: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim granted 30-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was granted 30-day parole, sources said on Thursday (July 20).

The Haryana government has once again approved the parole of rape convict Ram Rahim who was previously granted parole in January this year.

Ram Rahim is serving a sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail.

Rahim was earlier out on parole for 40 days in October 2022.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017 for raping two women followers.

Parole means the release of a prisoner either temporarily for a special purpose or completely before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour, a furlough is a short-term temporary release of convicts from jail.

