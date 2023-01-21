'That is his right, I will not interfere': Haryana CM Khattar reacts to rape convict Ram Rahim's parole

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Khattar refuses to intervene into the matter

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday reacted to the second parole in months granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who has been serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two disciples.

Khattar said taking parole is his right and he would not interfere with it.

"I was not aware that Gurmeet Ram Rahim got parole but if he has, then it must be after following all the procedures and that is his right. I will not interfere in that," the CM said.

His comment came as the rape convict was on Saturday released from Sunaria prison in Rohtak district of Haryana after being granted 40-day parole.

During his parole period, the Dera chief is also likely to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25, sources said.

The latest parole to the Dera chief, comes three months after he was granted a similar parole. “The parole has been granted for 40 days. It has been granted as per rules," Rohtak's Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma had said.

The Dera chief’s last 40-day parole had ended on November 25 last year. He had gone to his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh after his release on October 14.

