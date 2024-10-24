Tamil Nadu CM writes to Jaishankar to ensure release of 16 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to ensure the release of 16 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka along with the seizure of their boats. The fishermen, who ventured for fishing from the Rameswaram fish landing centre, were apprehended near Neduntheevu by Lankan authorities, CM Stalin said in his letter. In the letter, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "I would like to inform you that the Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 16 fishermen hailing from Rameshwaram with their two boats".

He further said that the detention of fishermen and confiscation of their boats cause "serious distress and uncertainty" among the coastal communities. "The detention of our fishermen and the confiscation of their boats cause serious distress and uncertainty among the coastal communities. I have repeatedly reiterated that concrete and proactive steps must be taken to resolve this festering issue diplomatically," he added.

The Chief Minister further urged the Foreign Minister to initiate strong and effective diplomatic measures to prevent the arrest of our fishermen. "Therefore, I request you to initiate strong and effective diplomatic measures to prevent the arrest of our fishermen and to secure the immediate release of all the arrested fishermen and their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan authorities," he stated in the letter.

Earlier last month, CM MK Stalin also urged Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic initiatives to ensure consular access and legal assistance to secure an early release of 28 fishermen from the Idinthakarai fishing village of Tirunelveli district apprehended by the Bahrain Coast Guard on September 11.

Rahul Gandhi also requested EAM to take the matter with Sri Lankan authorities

In the same month, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Jaishankar requesting him to ensure the release of 37 Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities. In the letter, the Congress leader has requested Jaishankar to take up this matter with the Sri Lankan authorities and ensure the early release of the fishermen and their seized boats.

Notably, the arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy have been a concerning issue for both the Tamil Nadu government as well as the BJP-led central government. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has written to EAM Jaishankar multiple times.

Responding to one of his letters, Jaishankar assured him of pro-active action by the Centre on the issue and said that the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Consulate in Jaffna have been expeditiously and consistently taking up such cases for the early release of those detained. The issue was also discussed during the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during the latter's visit to India in July last year.

