Diwali-Chhath Puja 2024: Indian Railways to run 7,000 special trains this festive season

Diwali-Chhath Puja 2024: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced that the Indian Railways will operate 7,000 special trains this year to accommodate the increased passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja. These trains are expected to facilitate an additional two lakh passengers daily.

According to railway officials, 4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja last year to cater to the festive rush. Considering the increase in passengers' footfall, the ministry has decided to enhance the services this year, the officials said.

Northern Railway to operate 3,050 trips of special trains

The Northern Railway (NR) has said that it will operate approximately 3,050 special train trips to accommodate the large number of passengers travelling to eastern parts of the country during the festive season. This move aims to assist people in reaching their destinations during Diwali and Chhath Puja.

"In 2023, Indian Railways operated festival special trains in which Northern Railway had run 1,082 trips of special trains. This year, 3,050 trips shall be operated which is an increase of 181 per cent," it said.

"Apart from special trains, extra coaches are being augmented in trains to generate more capacity for travel," it added.

