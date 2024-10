India Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath | Check List

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Photo

Diwali and Chhath Puja are one of the most significant and auspicious festivals celebrated in India. Lakhs of people from UP, Bihar and Jharkhand return home for these festivals from across the country. Considering this, the Indian Railways runs various special trains each year. In line with that, various special trains have been announced this year to facilitate the large crowd.

LTT-Danapur Daily Special

01143 LTT-Danapur Train is a special train which will run daily from October 22 to November 11. It will depart from Mumbai's LTT at 10:30 am and will reach Danapur at 6:30 pm on the next day.

01144 Danapur-LTT Daily Special will run from Danapur to LTT from October 23 to November 12. It will depart from Danapur at 9:30 pm and will reach LTT at 4:50 am on the third day.

CSMT-Asansol Weekly Special

01145 CSMT-Asansol Weekly Special will run every Monday between October 21 and November 11 at 11:05 am from CSMT and will reach Asansol on the third day at 2:30 am. The return train from Asansol to CSMT with train number 01146 will run every Wednesday between October 23 to November 13. It will leave at 9:00 pm and reach at 8:15 am on the third day.

Pune-Danapur Daily Special

01202 daily special train will run from October 25 to November 7 between Pune and Danapur. It will depart from Pune at 3:30 pm every day and will reach 2:00 am next day. The return train with number 01206, will run from October 27 to November 9. It will leave Danapur at 5:30 am and reach Pune at 6:15 pm on the next day.

CSMT-Agartala Weekly Special

01605 weekly special will run from October 31 to November 7 on every Thursday. It will depart from CSMT at 11:05 am and will reach Agartala at 1:10 on Sunday. 01066, the return train will run every Sunday from Agartala at 3:10 pm and will reach CSMT at 3:50 am on Wednesday. It will run from November 3 to November 10

LTT-Banaras Weekly Special

01053 weekly special will run from October 30 to November 6 between LTT and Varansai. It will run on Wednesday and will start the journey at 12:15 pm and will reach Varanasi at 4:05 pm the next day.

01504 weekly special will return from Banaras to LTT every Thursday between October 31 to November 7. It will depart from Varanasi at 8:30 pm and will reach LTT at 11:35 pm next day.

LTT-Danapur Biweekly Special

01009 Biweekly Special train will run on October 26, 28 and November 2, 4 and will depart from LTT at 12:15 pm. It will reach Danapur the next day at 5:00 pm.

01010 Biweekly return train will run between Danapur and LTT on October 27, 29 and November 3, 5. It will depart from Danapur at 6:15 pm and will reach LTT the next day at 11:55 pm.

LTT-Samastipur Weekly Special

01043 weekly special will run on every Thursday from October 31 to November 7. From LTT, it will depart at 12:15 pm and will reach Samastipur at 9:15 the next day.

01044 weekly special will run every Friday from November 1 to November 8. It will begin the journey at 11:20 pm from Samastipur and will reach LTT on the third day at 7:40 am.

LTT Mumbai - Prayagraj Weekly Special

Train number LTT Mumbai - Prayagraj Weekly Special Train (01045) will leave LTT on Tuesday (29.10.2024 and 05.11.2024) at 12:15 pm. The train will reach Prayagraj at 11:20 am the next day. In return, train number 01046 will leave Prayagraj on Wednesday (30.10.2024 and 06.11.2024) at 18:50 pm and reach LTT at 16:05 pm the next day. The train will stop at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and Shankargarh.

LTT Mumbai - Gorakhpur Weekly Special

Train number 01123 LTT Mumbai - Gorakhpur Weekly Special train will depart from LTT at 12:15 pm on Friday and Sunday (25.10.2024, 27.10.2024, 01.11.2024 and 03.11.2024). It will reach Gorakhpur at 18:55 pm the next day. In return, train number 01124 will depart from Gorakhpur at 21:15 pm on Saturday and Monday (26.10.2024, 28.10.2024, 02.11.2024 and 04.11.2024) and will reach LTT station at 07:25 am on the third day. The train will stop en route at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Veerangna Laxmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.