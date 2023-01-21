Saturday, January 21, 2023
     
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh released from jail after being granted parole

During his parole period, the Dera chief is also likely to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25,

Rohtak Updated on: January 21, 2023 15:18 IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was on Saturday released from Sunaria prison in Rohtak district of Haryana after being granted 40-day parole. He is serving a 20-year jail term for raping his two disciples.

During his parole period, the Dera chief is also likely to attend the birth anniversary event of former Dera chief Shah Satnam Singh on January 25, sources said.

 

The latest parole to the Dera chief, comes three months after he was granted a similar parole. “The parole has been granted for 40 days. It has been granted as per rules," Rohtak's Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma had said.

The Dera chief’s last 40-day parole had ended on November 25 last year. He had gone to his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh after his release on October 14.

