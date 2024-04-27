Mamata Banerjee injured while boarding helicopter during Lok Sabha elections campaign

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Saturday injured while boarding a helicopter during the Lok Sabha election campaign. According to initial reports, the West Bengal Chief Minister slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol.

Just over a month ago, the West Bengal Chief Minister was injured on her forehead after a fall at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. The 69-year-old leader was taken to the State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandopadhyay in his statement said Banerjee was brought to the hospital with injuries sustained in a fall after “a push from behind”. She suffered a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on the forehead and nose, he added.