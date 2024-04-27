Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
  4. Mamata Banerjee injured while boarding helicopter during Lok Sabha elections campaign

Mamata Banerjee injured while boarding helicopter during Lok Sabha elections campaign

According to reports, after her minor injury, she continued with her onward travel to Asansol where she addressed an election rally for the Lok Sabha elections.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Updated on: April 27, 2024 14:27 IST
Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on Saturday injured while boarding a helicopter during the Lok Sabha election campaign. According to initial reports, the West Bengal Chief Minister slipped and fell while taking a seat after boarding her helicopter in Durgapur, Paschim Bardhaman. She reportedly suffered a minor injury and was helped by her security personnel. She continued with her onward travel to Asansol.

Just over a month ago, the West Bengal Chief Minister was injured on her forehead after a fall at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. The 69-year-old leader was taken to the State-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. SSKM Hospital director Manimoy Bandopadhyay in his statement said Banerjee was brought to the hospital with injuries sustained in a fall after “a push from behind”. She suffered a cerebral concussion and had a sharp cut on the forehead and nose, he added.

 

