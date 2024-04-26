Friday, April 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ton-up Jonny Bairstow powers Punjab Kings to highest-ever successful chase in T20 history to beat KKR

Ton-up Jonny Bairstow powers Punjab Kings to highest-ever successful chase in T20 history to beat KKR

Punjab Kings scripted history in probably one of the best matches of the IPL history as they chased down 262 runs with eight balls to spare against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Jonny Bairstow smashed his second IPL century on return to the side with Shashank Singh hitting a fifty.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2024 23:50 IST
Jonny Bairstow's second IPL century off just 45 balls
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Jonny Bairstow's second IPL century off just 45 balls helped Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders rather comfortably

It's not often that a total of 261 is made to look pedestrian but it has been, by the Punjab Kings as Jonny Bairstow, Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh tore apart the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) attack to pull off the highest ever successful chase in T20 history on Friday, April 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 262/2 was made in 18.4 overs like it was a walk in the park. If ever there was a statement game or a batting effort to show how far T20 cricket has come, this was it, and a half.

It was a monstrosity of another level when if you think about it, looked like that they would have made 300 if they had played all their overs. Who Varun Chakravarthy, who Dushmantha Chameera? What is pressure? This was a herculean effort made to look like it's an everyday job like it's routine. First, the Punjab Kings bowlers suffered and then it was time for the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers to be on the receiving end as small boundaries, fast outfield, unending batting line-ups and absolute road-like surfaces have made 250 a daily occurrence.

 

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement