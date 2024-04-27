Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP, hold roadshow in Delhi
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP, hold roadshow in Delhi

The constituencies that went to polls in phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections included, 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, and others spread across different states. Notable candidates include Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Tejasvi Surya, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Hema Malini.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: April 27, 2024 6:43 IST
Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Election 2024: parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories in the second phase of the General Elections on Friday. The country recorded a voter turnout of nearly 61 per cent in the second phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a rally in Goa while jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will be holding a roadshow in Delhi today (April 27). Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) is likely to discuss the candidates for Amethi and Raebareli in a meeting scheduled later today. 

