  4. Trinamool Congress writes to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against CBI raids in Sandeshkhali

Trinamool Congress writes to West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against CBI raids in Sandeshkhali

The CBI meanwhile has registered the first case in Sandeshkhali related to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential people there.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Kolkata Updated on: April 27, 2024 10:55 IST
Security personnel conduct a route march at Sandeshkhali in
Image Source : PTI Security personnel conduct a route march at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday wrote to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for conducting a raid in Sandeshkhali on election day.

The CBI on Friday unearthed arms and ammunition during its search at a house in Sandeshkhali in connection with its investigation into an attack on an ED team by a mob allegedly instigated by now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, officials said. Five teams of CBI officials, with support from West Bengal Police and central forces including National Security Guard (NSG), conducted the search at the house in Sarberia in Sandeshkhali area of North 24 Parganas district, a senior official said.

The owner of the house, identified as Abu Taleb Mollah, is a relative of Shajahan Sheikh, sources in the CBI said. The house, which was cordoned off by the security forces, was built amid water bodies used for fish farming.

Central forces were using metal detectors outside the house to check whether more arms and ammunition were buried. A robotic device was also deployed for the purpose.

More to follow

