DC vs MI, IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi play?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in Match No 43 of IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

Delhi Capitals will take on the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 27 in a make-or-break game for either side in the 2024 edition of the IPL. The Capitals will have the momentum, having won three of their last four matches while Mumbai Indians haven't been able to stitch together performances to be able to challenge sides in the competition so far. The five-time champions have won just three matches and despite so many changes in their line-up already, they haven't been able to get the required results and their campaign is on the line now.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch report

Following a 35-day break from the Women's Premier League (WPL) final to the first match in the IPL to take place at the venue, Delhi is back to being a high-scoring belter with 220-plus scores have become a regularity and defending is tough unless you go berserk and post 266 like Sunrisers Hyderabad did last Saturday. This will be the first day game of the season in Delhi and with the heat, expect the pitch to be a little drier, however, another run-fest is expected in the capital on a sweltering hot day.

In both the games so far, the team batting first has won, however, don't be fooled, it's not because of the conditions, just that the team batting first has gone all out with the bat in the first innings and despite all the favourable factors for the chasing team, the team batting first always remains under pressure in the chase. With this being a day game and the Delhi heat getting increasingly tougher to be out in, expect the captain to win the toss to bat first.

Since it's a day game, the surface may be dry and the spinners could get a little more purchase on Saturday than in the last two games even though the duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding for the home team stemming the run-flow in the middle overs by taking wickets. It might not be a 250-260 game, but still 200-plus will be par for the course.