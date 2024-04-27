Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja breaks the internet, impresses netizens with his cool moves | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yashvardhan Ahuja

Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita's son Yashvardhan Ahuja's charm cannot go unnoticed. He has often been spotted with his parents attending various premieres and functions. Yashvardhan Ahuja often shares pictures and videos on Instagram to give updates about his daily routine. A video of him dancing is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Yashvardhan Ahuja is seen dancing to Karan Aujla and Ikky feat. Preston Pablo's song Admiring You. His swag and cool dance moves set the internet on fire. Netizens were in awe seeing how exactly he looked like his father and took to the comment section to appreciate the star kid. One user wrote, "His dance is lit". Another user wrote, "Wow what an energy and moves .. fab". "Another user wrote, "He looks great. He should be given a chance by those big directors".

Yashvardhan often shares pictures of his shoot, his outing and with his family as well. Yashavardhan Ahuja is the son of Govinda and Sunita Munjal. Govinda and Sunita Munjal got married on March 11, 1987. Yashvardhan Ahuja also has one sister Narmada 'Tina' Ahuja. Tina made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 film Second Hand Husband.

For the unversed, Govinda has six nephews and two nieces, in which mostly are in the entertainment industry. actors Vinay Anand, Krishna Abhishek, Aryan, Arjun Singh, Ragini Khanna, Amit Khanna, Aarti Singh and director Janmendra Kumar Ahuja (alias Dumpy).

Meanwhile, Govinda was recently seen at his niece Arti Sing and Deepak Chauhan's wedding. This comes after Govinda buried the hatchet with his nephew Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmira Shah for a long time. However, Govinda may have ended up attending the wedding but, his wife, Sunita was not where to be seen. Social media users were quick to point that out too. Several users have questioned her absence in the comment sections.

Also Read: 'They locked me in makeup room': TV actress Krishna Mukherjee accuses 'Shubh Shagun' producer of harassment

Also Read: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar react to Nora Fatehi's remarks on feminism