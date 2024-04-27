Archery World Cup 2024: India claim gold in men's and women's compound team event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian women's compound team.

The Indian men's and women's teams claimed a gold each in the compound events at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai here on April 27 (Saturday).

The women's team led the charge as the trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur got the better of Italy's Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Elisa Roner by 236-225.

The Indian women's team just dropped four points and managed to beat the sixth-seeded Italy without breaking a sweat.

On the other hand, Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge produced a similar display of dominance against Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater and Stef Willems of the Netherlands and came out victorious by 238-231.

The Indian men's team dropped just two points.

India added a third gold to their kitty as the pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma won the compound mixed team gold final by defeating Estonia 158-157.

More to follow.....