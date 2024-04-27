Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
  5. Archery World Cup 2024: India claim gold in men's and women's compound team event

Archery World Cup 2024: India claim gold in men's and women's compound team event

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur were flawless when it came to delivering against the Italian trio of Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Elisa Roner. The Indian men's team took a leaf out of their female teammates.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2024 10:14 IST
Indian women's compound team.
Image Source : PTI Indian women's compound team.

The Indian men's and women's teams claimed a gold each in the compound events at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai here on April 27 (Saturday).

The women's team led the charge as the trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur got the better of Italy's Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Elisa Roner by 236-225.

The Indian women's team just dropped four points and managed to beat the sixth-seeded Italy without breaking a sweat.

On the other hand, Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge produced a similar display of dominance against Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater and Stef Willems of the Netherlands and came out victorious by 238-231.

The Indian men's team dropped just two points.

India added a third gold to their kitty as the pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma won the compound mixed team gold final by defeating Estonia 158-157.

More to follow.....

