'Biwi No. 1' completes 25 years, interesting facts about Salman Khan-Karishma Kapoor starrer

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 'Biwi No. 1' completes 25 years of its release

25 years ago on this day, the film 'Biwi No. 1' starring Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen was released. The film hit theatres on May 28, 1999. It was a multi-starrer film, in which Karishma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor and Tabu played important roles. The film received a lot of love from the audience. On the occasion of the silver jubilee of this film, know the story and interesting stories of the film.

Biwi No. 1 was a blockbuster movie at that time

Biwi No. 1 had collected Rs 49.81 crore at the box office. It was a romantic comedy film, which made people laugh a lot and also showed the strength of a wife. Despite being based on an extramarital affair, it was a completely family film. 'Biwi No. 1' was directed by David Dhawan. In the film, Karishma Kapoor played the role of an ideal housewife Pooja Mehra. Salman Khan played the role of (Karishma's) husband Prem. Sushmita Sen played the role of a model named Rupali, whose love becomes so crazy that he even forgets his wife and children.

Due to Rupali, Pooja's well-set home starts getting ruined and she decides to teach her husband Prem (Salman Khan) a lesson. The story and concept of the film were liked very much by the audience.

Govinda was the first choice for the film

But do you know that Govinda was the first choice of director David Dhawan for this film? Govinda did not have any free dates for the film, due to which this film went to Salman Khan. Made with a budget of Rs 12 crore, this film made huge profits at the box office. The pairing of Salman Khan and Karishma Kapoor was also well-liked by the audience.

Also Read: Jr NTR gets emotional on 101st birth anniversary of Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao, pays tribute with tearful eyes