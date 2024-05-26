Ranveer Singh out of Shaktimaan? Mukesh Khanna makes big revelation

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Mukesh Khanna makes big revelation about Ranveer's appearance in Shaktimaan film

In the year 2018, reports suggested that three films were going to be made on 'Shaktimaan'. The news of Ranveer Singh being finalised for the film had gone quite viral. However, Mukesh Khanna had made it clear that Ranveer was not going to play any such role. After this statement, the Bajirao Mastani actor was seen at Mukesh Khanna's office, after which once again the market of speculations was heated that Ranveer had come to meet Mukesh Khanna for the film 'Shaktimaan'. However, now the veteran actor himself has broken his silence on this. Let us know what Mukesh Khanna has said.

What did Mukesh Khanna say?

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna recently, revealed that Ranveer Singh had recently visited him in his office. After their meeting, many speculated that Ranveer was being chosen to play the role of the Doordarshan serial superhero 'Shaktimaan', which was originally played by Mukesh Khanna. Now the actor has clarified through a video that Ranveer Singh has not been officially selected as Shaktimaan. He said, "Ranveer Singh came to meet me. Within 2-3 hours of sharing this video, news channels started sharing the video that Ranveer Singh has come to convince Mukesh ji."

Mukesh further said that Ranveer Singh's personality is very dynamic and according to him, there is no more energetic actor in the industry than him. "Let me tell you that I have said all this, but I never said that he is going to play the character of Shaktimaan. Pay attention to this," said Khanna

In his previous video, Mukesh Khanna had thanked his fans for their suggestions to play the role of Shaktimaan, with variety of suggestions including Vidyut Jammwal, Mohit Raina, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Now it remains interesting to see if Mukesh has made up his mind about Ranveer's portrayal as 'Shaktimaan' or if will he cast another actor for this iconic role.

