Israeli forces take 'operational control' of Gaza side of Rafah crossing as ceasefire talks continue

Jerusalem: The Israeli military has said it has established "operational control" over the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing in the south after it launched its highly-criticised offensive despite international alarm. The Israeli military said it was carrying out “targeted strikes” in eastern Rafah on late Monday, after which it claimed to kill 20 Hamas militants discovered three tunnel shafts, even as ceasefire negotiations continue.

The Israeli 401st Brigade entered the Rafah crossing early Tuesday morning, the Israeli military said, taking “operational control” of the crucial crossing for both aid and those able to flee into Egypt. The Israeli military claimed it seized the crossing after receiving intelligence it was “being used for terrorist purposes, albeit without providing evidence. The military alleged the crossing had been used to launch a mortar attack last week that killed four Israeli soldiers.

The crossing, just south of Gaza City, was taken over by Israeli tanks that are part of an armoured brigade, the Israeli Defense Forces and Palestinian officials said. An Israeli army official said the vast majority of people located in the evacuation zone have left. Footage broadcast on Israeli media showed an Israeli flag flying on the Gaza side of the crossing.

Hamas accepts ceasefire deal

Israel has vowed to continue with its highly-opposed offensive in Gaza's city of Rafah, where over a million had taken refuge and some 100,000 ordered to evacuate, despite Hamas agreeing to an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal to halt the seven-month-long war, which Israel says does not meet its "core demands". However, Israel said it would continue ceasefire negotiations, even as Israeli tanks entered Rafah, reaching as close as 200 meters from Rafah’s crossing with neighbouring Egypt, according to officials.

Israel’s closest allies, including the United States, have repeatedly said that Israel shouldn’t attack Rafah. The looming operation has raised global alarm over the fate of around 1.4 million Palestinians sheltering there. Aid agencies have warned that an offensive will worsen Gaza’s humanitarian catastrophe and bring a surge of more civilian deaths in an Israeli campaign that in nearly seven months has killed more than 34,500 people and devastated the territory.

Why is Israel attacking Rafah?

Israel believes that a significant number of Hamas fighters, along with potentially dozens of hostages, are in Rafah and has said that victory requires taking the key city. The US, Israel's closest ally, said it must not invade Rafah without a full plan in place to protect civilians there, which has yet to be presented.

A separate US official said that Washington is concerned about Israel's latest strikes against Rafah but does not believe they represent a major military operation. An Egyptian official said the operation appeared to be limited. However, the total scope of Israel's operation remains known, even as one of its strikes killed five Palestinians, including a woman and a girl, medics said.

Hamas and key mediator Qatar said that invading Rafah would derail efforts by international mediators to broker a ceasefire. Days earlier, Hamas had been discussing a US-backed proposal that reportedly raised the possibility of an end to the war and a pullout of Israeli troops in return for the release of all hostages held by the group. Israeli officials have rejected that trade-off, vowing to continue their campaign until Hamas is destroyed.

Pressure on Netanyahu

Netanyahu is under pressure from hard-line partners in his coalition who demand an attack on Rafah and could collapse his government if he signs a deal. On the other hand, he also faces pressure from the families of hostages to reach a deal for their release. They say that time is running out to bring their loved ones home safely, and a ground operation would further endanger them.

Thousands of Israelis rallied around the country Monday night calling for an immediate agreement. About 1,000 protesters swelled near the defence headquarters in Tel Aviv. In Jerusalem, about 100 protesters marched toward Netanyahu’s residence with a banner reading, "The blood is on your hands."

