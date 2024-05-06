DC vs RR, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Delhi Capitals will take on the Rajasthan Royals in a must-win clash at home in IPL @024

Delhi Capitals will take on the Rajasthan Royals in a crucial clash in the 2024 edition of the IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. Both teams are coming off their respective losses in their last games, Delhi against Kolkata and Rajasthan in that nail-biter with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who sneaked home by just one run. This is a must-win clash for the Capitals as they have already lost six matches and need to win every single one of their remaining games.

The Royals, on the other hand, will be heartbroken, but given they already have one foot in the door for the playoffs, they will not be disappointed that much. However, they would want to get a few things right, including the middle-overs bowling as even though experienced, their spinners haven't been as effective and penetrative and on a small ground in Delhi, they will be tested again. The Royals will be motivated to get back their top spot on the table.

Delhi will hope that their senior pros David Warner and Ishant Sharma are fit and raring to go as they need an experienced batter at the top amid the fun and excitement that the duo of Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk provide. Similarly, in the pace department, the overseas option isn't working for Delhi and hence might bring in Gulbadin Naib, the Afghanistan all-rounder and one of Ishant or Khaleel to shore up both departments.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No 56, DC vs RR

Jake Fraser-McGurk (vc), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Riyan Parag, Tristan Stubbs, Trent Boult (c), Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Probable Playing XIIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Gulbadin Naib, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma