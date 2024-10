Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Russia's Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.