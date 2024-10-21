Want to reduce uric acid level? Consume one spoon of celery seeds, know when and how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Consume celery seeds to reduce uric acid levels.

Celery seeds are easily found in every Indian kitchen. It is considered very beneficial for enhancing the taste and aroma of dishes and your health. Usually, the taste of celery is pungent and bitter, but by consuming it you can protect yourself from many dangerous diseases. Nowadays, whether it is the elderly or the youth, one of the diseases that most of them are falling prey to is uric acid. You can also get relief from this problem with celery. It contains omega 3 fatty acid which works to control increased uric acid. Let's know how uric acid can be controlled with the help of celery-

Celery is beneficial in uric acid:

Besides protein, fat, fibre and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, iron and nicotinic acid, celery has plenty of anti-oxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties that help control uric acid. The notable compounds in celery called luteolin, 3-n-butylphthalide and beta-sellinin reduce the level of uric acid in the blood and the production of inflammation-causing nitric oxide that triggers gout attacks.

Uric acid patients should use celery like this:

A person suffering from uric acid should drink a glass of celery water on an empty stomach every day. Just put a spoonful of celery seeds in a glass before going to bed and leave it overnight. Filter this water in the morning and drink it. Apart from this, if you want, you can also eat ginger mixed with celery. Both these remedies are effective.

Other benefits of consuming celery:

If you are suffering from acidity and constipation then celery will benefit you. It has antispasmodic and carminative properties which provide relief for both these problems. If you are suffering from joint pain, celery is also effective. It contains anti-inflammatory elements which also help in providing relief from problems related to arthritis. Anti-bacterial elements are present in celery. These anti-bacterial elements help in protecting the body from viral infections like colds and coughs.

