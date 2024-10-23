Drashti Dhami, husband Niraj Khemka welcome first child after nine years of marriage

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Drashti Dhami with her husband Niraj

Actor Drashti Dhami and her husband Niraj Khemka have welcomed their first child. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the happy news with their fans through an adorable post. "Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start," the couple jointly wrote in their announcement, sharing that their baby was born on October 22, 2024.

The couple's announcement was met with love and congratulations from their friends in the entertainment industry. Actors including Shakti Arora, Kishwer Merchantt, Aditya Seal, and Disha Parmar were among those who sent warm wishes to the new parents.

Not only their colleagues but also their fans congratulated them for the news. One fan wrote, ''Welcome to the world, little one! So thrilled that you’re here! This is such great news!! We’re really thankful and excited that your new baby has arrived safe and sound. May you find much joy and happiness with your new role as proud parents. Wishing you all best and with lots of love. Congratulations to you both and your family #nishti.'' ''She's here yours & Nirajs angel. Guruji bless your families with endless happiness blessings always. Lots of love,'' wrote another.

Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy on June 14. In a clip that they shared on Instagram, Drashti and Niraj were seen holding a banner that read, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024."

Meanwhile, On the work front, Drashti was last seen in the series Duranga, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. Apart from that, she has also been part of several TV soaps, such as Dil Mill Gayye, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, among others.

