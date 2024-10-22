Bigg Boss 18: While 'King of the Week' Rajat Dalal lags behind, THESE contestants take top spots

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at contestants who took top spots in Bigg Boss 18 second week

The small-screen reality show Bigg Boss 18 is in the news these days. In this show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, contestant Rajat Dalal has become the King of the Week in the second week. His game in the Bigg Boss house has been very good so far. But Rajat could not bag the good spot in the list of top-ranking contestants in the second week. Let's know that the list of weekly top contestants of Bigg Boss season 18.

Top contestant's ranking of second week revealed

Recently, Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18 has completed its second week. So far, two contestants have been evicted from Bigg Boss house. In which Guru Ratna Sadavarte and Hema Sharma have said goodbye to the show. However, Gadhraj was also evicted from the house in the first week. Now on the basis of the second week, the ranking list of the top 6 contestants of Bigg Boss season 18 has come out, which has been shared by Bigg Boss Taza Khabari on Instagram handle.

According to this list, Vivian Dsena has become the most popular contestant in the second week. After this are Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra. Earlier in the first week also, Rajat Dalal was present in the 5th position in this list.

Top 6 contestants of Bigg Boss 18

Vivian Dsena

Karan Veer Mehra

Shrutika Arjun

Chahat Pandey

Rajat Dalal

Avinash Mishra

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar will be special

Many guests are going to be seen in the next Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 18. Based on the latest reports, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will appear on the reality show to promote the film Singham Again. Apart from this, Salman's younger brothers Arbaaz Khan and Arshad Warsi will also reach the stage of Bigg Boss for the movie Banda Singh Chaudhary.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra look unrecognisable in this old theatre-drama video | WATCH