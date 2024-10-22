Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra look unrecognisable in this old theatre-drama video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Manoj Bajpayee and Piyush Mishra old video goes viral

A 33-year-old video is rapidly going viral on social media. Three critically acclaimed actors are seen performing a song for a theatre act on a stage. The lyrics of this song are, 'Baat hai us rangili duniya ki jab main 17 baras ki thi...'. In this song, a female artist is dancing in the front and many male actors are dancing with her. Out of these artists, three actors have become big names in Bollywood. One has recently received the National Award, while the other two stars have also left their mark. Yes! These stars are none other than Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush Mishra and Rituraj Singh. For the unversed, these three stars were classmates at the National School of Drama and then also worked together in theatre.

The video goes viral from an old theatre play

This video is of a 33-year-old iconic theatre featuring three critically acclaimed actors. The person seen in the blue shirt and jeans is Manoj Bajpayee, the actor singing with harmonium is Piyush Mishra and the actor seen in pink kurta and jeans is Rituraj. For those who don't know, Rituraj Singh passed away this year. He has been a big name in the TV world. He was last seen in the TV show Anupama. His character in this show was that of Anupama's boss.

Watch the video here:

People's reaction

This viral video made social media users nostalgic. Instagram users were impressed by the lyrics of the song. A user wrote, 'I have recognised, these are Manoj, Piyush and Rituraj.' Another user wrote, 'Gangs of Wasseypur before meeting Anurag Kashyap'. One more comment read, 'I can see Manoj Bajpayee, Piyush and an actor who died recently. Am I right?'

What are the stars doing now?

Let us tell you, Piyush Mishra is an amazing singer along with being an actor and is busy with his concerts these days. Piyush has acted in many films like Gulaal, Shaukeen, Gangs of Wasseypur, Rockstar, Aaja Nachle. Along with this, he has written and lent his voice to many songs. At the same time, Manoj Bajpayee's work needs no introduction. The actor will soon be seen in 'Family Man 3'.

Also Read: Salman Khan to begin 'Sikandar' shoot as scheduled, no delay in filming: Check details