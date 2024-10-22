Salman Khan prioritises work amid death threats, to begin 'Sikandar' shoot as scheduled

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan to begin 'Sikandar' shoot as scheduled

For the past few days, rumours of Salman Khan pushing 'Sikandar' shoot amid death threats have been going viral. But now 'Sikandar' production team has shared a new update. Superstar Salman Khan will begin filming for his highly anticipated flick Sikandar, as planned. After a brief pause, fans are anxious to see the renowned actor back on set, reigniting interest in the project. With great expectations, Sikandar aims to mix Salman's screen presence with an intriguing tale that has already garnered a lot of discussion in the business.

Fans have been concerned for Salman Khan

SK fans have been concerned for their favourite actor's health as he has been surrounded by several death threats at the moment. Moreover, his fans wanted the actor to take a break from work to deal better with his close aide Baba Siddique's death. However, Salman Khan has chosen to prioritise his work over anything. According to a production insider, "As per the planned schedule, Salman Khan to shoot for Sikandar."

Security intensifies for Salman Khan

The Navi Mumbai police have made extra efforts to ensure the security of superstar Salman Khan. For the unversed, Salman Khan's farmhouse is in Panvel, Navi Mumbai and there is only one road to reach this farmhouse which passes through the village. Hence, the police have alerted the local villagers and its intelligence agencies that if they see any suspicious person or anyone is seen, they should inform the police. The second important thing is that the agencies have been alerted and any kind of input is being monitored so that timely action can be taken.

On the work front

With 'Sikander', Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan are working together again after a decade. The film is being directed by AR Murugadoss. The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced action film 'Sikander' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles. This film is set to release on Eid 2025. Along with this, Salman Khan is also currently hosting 'Bigg Boss 18'. The superstar is reportedly also doing a Pan India film with Jawan filmmaker Atlee. YRF's Pathaan Vs Tiger and Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 is also in his pipeline.

