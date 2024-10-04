Salman Khan announces 'Kick 2' from 'Sikandar' set | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan announces 'Kick 2' from 'Sikandar' set

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Kick's sequel Kick 2 was officially announced on October 4. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared a candid photoshoot of the superstar with this news. Fans expressed their excitement about the announcement on social media. The producer shared an attractive monochrome picture of Salman Khan and announced Kick 2 on social media.

It's official!

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to Instagram to officially announce the film. Sharing the post on the Instagram profile, the production house wrote, 'It was a great Kick 2 photoshoot, Sikandar. From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala.' Excited fans were thrilled with the announcement and shared their reactions in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, "Finally our own devil is back. Records will be shattered. #SalmanKhan #kick2 #Sikandar." Another comment read, "Apna Devi Lal Singh Aara Hai #Kick2 Photo Shoot Begins.. #SalmanKhan #SajidNadiadwala."

Kick was a huge hit in 2014

Salman Khan's 2014 film 'Kick' entertained the audiences, which was Nadiadwala's directorial debut. Kick was a commercial success. The film attracted audiences and became Salman's first film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark, cementing its position as one of the biggest blockbusters of that year.

Will the entire Kick cast reprise their roles?

With 'Sikander', Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan are working together again after a decade. They will now work together on 'Kick 2' as well. There is no update yet on who is writing the script of the film or whether Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will reprise their roles.

On Salman Khan's work front

Meanwhile, Salman is busy with AR Murugadoss' Sikander. The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced action film 'Sikander' also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles. The shooting of 'Sikander' is going on. This film is set to release on Eid 2025. Along with this, Salman Khan will be seen hosting 'Bigg Boss 18'. Salman is reportedly also doing a Pan India film with Jawan filmmaker Atlee. YRF's Pathaan Vs Tiger is also in the pipeline.

