Alia Bhatt, Sharvari starrer 'Alpha' gets its release date, to hit theatres on THIS day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's 'Alpha' gets its release date

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Alpha' release date has been revealed. This film is the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film produced by Aditya Chopra. On Friday, Yash Raj Films announced the film's release date by sharing a post on its official Instagram account. Let's know the release date and other updates related to the film.

The movie will hit theatres on this day

The makers have made all the preparations for the Christmas gift for Alia's fans, but this gift will not be available on Christmas this year, but next year. Now fans will have to wait a little longer. Let us tell you that 'Alpha' will hit the theatres on December 25, 2025.

Alia and Sharvari will be seen in this role

Bollywood superstar actress Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead role in this film. Joining her is the industry's rising star Sharvari Wagh. Both actresses will be seen in the role of super agents in the much-awaited spy film directed by Shiv Rawail. It is being claimed that tremendous action will be seen in this film. The director and producer are working hard to take the entertainment of the audience to a different level and are leaving no stone unturned in the production of the film.

Moreover, if reports are to be believed then the film will also feature Hrithik Roshan as Kabir. For the unversed, Hrithik is also a part of the YRF spy universe through the film War. Its sequel is currently being shot with Hrithik and Kiara Advani. Moreover, Salman Khan was the first actor to initiate YRF's spy universe and before Alia, it was Shah Rukh Khan who joined the film franchise with Pathaan.

Alpha will be released in three languages

The film 'Alpha' starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will be released in three languages. This shows that the film is preparing to entertain the audience on a wide scale. The producers will release it in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

