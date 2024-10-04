Rajinikanth discharged from Chennai hospital after four days post heart procedure

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Rajinikanth will next feature in Vettaiyan.

Superstar Rajinikanth was discharged from Chennai hospital on October 3 at 11 pm. He was admitted to the hospital on September 30, following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in his heart's main blood vessel. News agency ANI on Friday morning came up with the latest update about Rajinikanth's health. As per the post, actor Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital at 11 pm. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

What happened to Rajinikanth and his medical history?

The 'Jailer' actor suffered severe stomach pain last Monday night following which he was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Earlier in 2020, the superstar was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with high blood pressure. He was admitted a couple of days before the launch of his political party. After he was discharged from the hospital, he announced that he would not enter politics for health reasons.

Rajinikanth underwent treatment for three days before he returned to his Chennai residence. Rajinikanth had said that he took the development of his health condition as a 'warning from God' and he would not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the 2021 Tamil Nadu elections.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Lal Salaam, which was directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will next feature in Vettaiyan, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The trailer of the film was unveiled by its makers earlier this week. Vettaiyan will hit the big screens on October 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

