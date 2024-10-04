Andrew Garfield to return as Spider-Man? Here's what the actor revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Andrew Garfield appeared as Spider-Man in two films apart from a cameo in the recent one.

Andrew Garfield, one of the only actors ever who played Spider-Man, might return as the Marvel superhero again soon. In a recent talk with Esquire magazine, Garfield disclosed his conditions regarding returning as Spider-Man on the big screens. ''For sure, I would 100 per cent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into. I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return,'' he said.

Garfield debuted as Peter Parker/Spider-Man with the 2012 release The Amazing Spider-Man. He returned as the superhero in its sequel in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, however, the movie underperformed bringing the series to an abrupt end. Before Garfield, Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in three films, starting from the 2002 release.

Later, Tom Holland replaced Garfield after he featured as Spider-Man in the 2016 release Captain America: Civil War. The new Spider-Man series came up the next year titled Spider-Man: Homecoming. Apart from the Spidey series, he again featured as the superhero in other Marvel extravaganza films.

All three actors, Tobey, Andrew and Tom, reunited the superheroes from different series in the latest film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in 2021. The film went on to become a major box office success and minted nearly USD 2 billion globally.

Apart from this, Andrew Garfield is geared up for his upcoming films including After the Hunt, which is a thriller and also stars Julia Roberts in a key role. Garfield will also star in The Magic Faraway Tree.

