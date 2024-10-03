Thursday, October 03, 2024
     
  4. Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 features in Letterboxd's list of top 25 horror films of 2024, check full list

An updated list of Letterboxd's top 25 horror films of 2024 has been unveiled. Two Indian films including Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 has made it into the list. See the full list below.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2024 13:35 IST
stree 2 best horror film
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Stree 2

Horror films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Munjya, and Stree 2 have been doing business at the box office in Indian cinemas in recent times. Not only at the box office but with positive word-of-mouth and good storylines have been able to build a huge fanbase among moviegoers. Now, these films have gained global recognition as they made it to the top 25 horror films of 2024 list unveiled by online social catalogue for films Letterboxd.

Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam clinched the second spot in the list of 25 films while Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest offering Stree 2 secured the 23rd position. The list will be updated on a monthly basis till early 2025 and the films are ranked on the basis of average member ratings. The list includes only feature-length films which have had their national release in any country in 2024.

As per IMDb, Stree 2 has a rating of 7.4 out of 10 with nearly 27,000 votes while Bramayugam has been rated 7.8 out of 10 with over 11,000 votes.

Check full list of movies in chronological order:

  1. The Substance
  2. Bramayugam
  3. Chime
  4. Dead Talents Society
  5. Your Monster
  6. Alien Romulus
  7. The Girl With The Needle
  8. Strange Darling
  9. Exhuma
  10. I Saw The TV Glow
  11. Birdeater
  12. The Devil's Bath
  13. Oddity
  14. Lisa Frankenstein
  15. Longlegs
  16. Late Night With The Devil
  17. Agak Laen
  18. The First Omen
  19. Speak No Evil
  20. Milk and Serial
  21. Slay
  22. Kang Mak From Pee Mak
  23. Stree 2: Sakate Ka Aatank
  24. A Quiet Place Day One
  25. Azrael

