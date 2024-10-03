Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 features in Letterboxd's list of top 25 horror films of 2024, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Stree 2

Horror films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Munjya, and Stree 2 have been doing business at the box office in Indian cinemas in recent times. Not only at the box office but with positive word-of-mouth and good storylines have been able to build a huge fanbase among moviegoers. Now, these films have gained global recognition as they made it to the top 25 horror films of 2024 list unveiled by online social catalogue for films Letterboxd.

Mammootty-starrer Bramayugam clinched the second spot in the list of 25 films while Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's latest offering Stree 2 secured the 23rd position. The list will be updated on a monthly basis till early 2025 and the films are ranked on the basis of average member ratings. The list includes only feature-length films which have had their national release in any country in 2024.

As per IMDb, Stree 2 has a rating of 7.4 out of 10 with nearly 27,000 votes while Bramayugam has been rated 7.8 out of 10 with over 11,000 votes.

Check full list of movies in chronological order:

The Substance Bramayugam Chime Dead Talents Society Your Monster Alien Romulus The Girl With The Needle Strange Darling Exhuma I Saw The TV Glow Birdeater The Devil's Bath Oddity Lisa Frankenstein Longlegs Late Night With The Devil Agak Laen The First Omen Speak No Evil Milk and Serial Slay Kang Mak From Pee Mak Stree 2: Sakate Ka Aatank A Quiet Place Day One Azrael

