Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files locks release date, film to hit cinemas in two parts | Deets inside

Vivek Agnihotri, known for directing The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent FIles, treated his fans with the release date announcement of his next film titled The Delhi Files. Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker shared the his film will be shown in two parts and its first part The Bengal Chapter will hit the big screens on August 15 next year. ''After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you THe Bengal Chapter – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history,'' he wrote along with his post.

The film will be directed by Vivek himself and produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The tagline of the upcoming films reads, ''Right To Life.''

Vivek Agnihotri's previous films

His last directorial The Vaccine War was released in 2023 and featured The film features Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya. The film tells the story of the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Before the Vaccine War, Vicky directed the mega blockbuster, The Kashmir Files, which featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. The Kashmir Files was a huge box office success and minted over Rs 300 crore globally.

Vivek Agnihotri began his career as the director in 2005 with Chocolate. He has directed several films in his career including Hate Story, Zid, and Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

