Nagarjuna's wife Amala Akkineni condemns Telangana minister Konda Surekha's remark on Samantha's divorce

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni

South star Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife Amala Akkineni slammed Telangana minister Konda Surekha for her controversial remark linking Bharat Rashtra Samiti chief KT Rama Rao for the separation between actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Amala took to her Instagram handle to condemn Surekha's comments and wrote, ''Shocked to hear a woman minister turn into a demon, conjuring evil fictions allegations, preying on decent citizens as fuel for a political war.''

Expressing her outrage on the minister's remarks and calling it 'shameful', she added, ''Madam Minister, do you rely and believe people with no decency to feed you utterly scandalous stories about my husband without an iota of shame or truth? This is really shameful.''

In her post, Amala also asked Rahul Gandhi to restrain his politicians from making such comments and make Surekha retract her 'venemous statements' along with an apology to her family. "If leaders lower themselves into the gutter and behave like criminals, what will happen to our country? Mr Rahul Gandhiji, if you believe in human decency, please restrain your politicians and make your minister retract her venomous statements with an apology to my family. Protect the citizens of this country," she concluded her post.

See the post:

Earlier, Samantha herself reacted to the remarks and said that her divorce was a 'personal matter'. Taking to her Instagram in the Stories section, she clarified that her divorce was 'mutual consent and amicable' and there was no political conspiracy involved. Samantha also requested people to stop speculating about her divorce.

"To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight... It takes a lot of courage and strength," the statement read.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSamantha's latest Instagram Stories

For the unversed, Nagarjuna's son Naga was married to Samantha and the two announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in 2021.

Also Read: Devara Part 1: Jr NTR's film gains momentum on Gandhi Jayanti, crosses Rs 200 cr mark